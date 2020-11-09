The jolly season is upon us and Bellingrath Gardens & Home is celebrating in a big way! You and your family can attend one of their many events this year!
- Fall Outdoor Cascading Chrysanthemums, nation’s largest outdoor chrysanthemum show, month of November
- Christmas Masquerade Gala, a preview of Magic Christmas in Lights, Friday, Nov. 20
- 25th Anniversary Season of Magic Christmas in Lights, opening Friday, Nov. 27, and continuing nightly through Dec. 31
For more information on all of their events, visit them online!
