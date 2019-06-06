Bellingrath Gardens and Home has a fun event planned for your kids this summer! You children will learn about the wildlife and ecology of the Gulf Coast from a variety of environmental organizations. This fun event will take place on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Reservations are required in advance to take the guided cruises on Fowl River with Wild Native Delta Safaris. To make a reservation or for more information, call 251-459-8864 and visit their website.
Details include:
When: Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Where: Bellingrath Gardens and Home
Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
