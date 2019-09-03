Caroline

You are invited to a fun night filled with bingo, prizes, live music and a silent auction. Not only will you have a great time, but it supports a great cause. The Berry Strong Foundation is hosting the Black Tie Bingo Fundraising Gala on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Berry Strong Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises awareness and funds for childhood cancer research. The foundation is named in honor of Caroline Berry from Spanish Fort. Caroline passed on Thanksgiving day in 2018.

Details include:

Where: Historic Malbis Nursery

When: Saturday, September 14, 2019

Hours: 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Read Caroline's story and find more information here. Purchase your tickets for this incredible event at this website.

