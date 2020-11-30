It's the most wonderful time of the year, and nothing captures the fun, taste and smell of the holidays like Christmas cookies. Senior editor Jan Miller is sharing stories about Better Homes & Gardens' special legacy of Christmas cookie ideas and recipes.
Better Homes & Gardens has a special holiday show, "The Ultimate Cookie Exchange", that's going to be airing throughout the holiday season on Fox10. Be sure to look out for that, and get some new inspiration for this year's holiday cookies!
