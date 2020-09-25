Get ready for a new group fitness studio in North Mobile! Beyond Fitness is hosting a grand opening celebration September 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. From Zumba to Body Pump, you can work out and have a great time!
Rita-Nicole joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about her new adventure. You can get all the details on their Facebook page!
Grand Opening:
Monday, September 28, 2020
Shiloh Baptist Church: 717 Cleveland Rd, Saraland, AL 36571
4:30 p.m.
