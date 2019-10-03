Get ready to be spooked! Bienville Bites Food Tour is getting in touch with its scary side. Laney Andrews, owner of the tour, joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about all of the Halloween fun and food! Bienville Bites Food Tour is Mobile's first, and only, food tour. “Bites and Frights” is a walking experience through Downtown Mobile. It gives guests the opportunity to enjoy Mobile's favorite foods at a variety of restaurants. Of course culture, history, and food is the heart of the food tour.
This year is the first time Bienville Bites Food Time is hosting a haunted tour, "Bites and Frights." This is only one of the three haunted food tours in the nation! Grab your friends and experience a spook-tacular time as you travel, drink and eat through Downtown Mobile.
Bites and Frights Tours:
Thursday's at 6:00 p.m.
Saturday's at 4:00 p.m.
Now through October 26, 2019.
For more information, visit this website.
