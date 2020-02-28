Rouses Dietitian April shares a healthier spin on an Asian-style dish. It's a great way to go meatless and incorporate more veggies into your diet.
[Gluten Free, Vegan]
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ box Explore Cuisine Black Bean Spaghetti Noodles, cooked as directed
- 1 8 ounce container of sliced white mushrooms, washed
- 1 pound fresh broccoli crowns, cut
- 1 purple onion, sliced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped in large pieces
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled, whole
- 4 Tablespoons Rouses olive oil, plust 2 Tablespoons
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- 5 Tablespoons coconut aminos
STEPS:
In a large pot or wok, preferably non-stick, add olive oil, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, bell pepper, and garlic.
Stirring often, cook on medium heat until vegetables are softened to desired texture.
Add black bean noodles, 2 tablespoons olive oil, garlic powder, ground ginger, and coconut aminos.
Stir well, and continue to stir while cooking.
Simmer about 5 minutes.
