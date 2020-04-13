Blackened Chicken Alfredo
1.5 sticks Butter
1 cup - diced onions
1/2 cup diced celery
3 tbsp - white flour
5 cups - heavy cream
1 cup - fresh grated parmesan cheese
1 tbsp - fresh minced garlic (if you have)
1 tbsp - granulated garlic
1 tsp - black pepper
1 tsp - Dat's Good Yeah Cajun Seasoning (or whatever blend you have)
1 tsp - chopped basil (dry or fresh)
1 - heavy pinch chopped green onion (not necessary, but great garnish)
1 # penne pasta
2 # raw chicken breast or tenders
Put pot of water boiling for penne, boil pasta until soft, drain and cool down, as not to overcook.
In a regular size sauce pan/skillet, season and grill your chicken until cooked to at least 165*, put aside.
Saute butter, onions, celery and all seasonings combined.
Once clear and cooked, whisk in flour (to about peanut butter consistency), slowly whisk in the heavy cream.
Reduce heat to low/low med. Whisk regularly until slightly reduced and thickening somewhat. Now whisk in Parmesan Cheese.
Reduce to low, let cheese completely melt. (you may need to add a little more cream or milk if too thick at this point) Add green onions.
Place cooked noodles on plate or in bowl, generously cover with Alfredo Sauce, then top with Chicken (or any protein of your choice)
Serves well with garlic/cheese bread.
