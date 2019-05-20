The Coast gaurd Auxiliary is getting ready for Boating Safety Awareness Week. With Memorial Day weekend quickly approaching, they want to make sure that you have this information. Larry Jensen stooped by the studio to provide some livesaving tips that can be helpful for you and your family.
They say that lifejackets should be worn at all times when on the water. Lifejackets have a specific purpose and could potentially save a life if needed. This year's National Safe Boating Week is through May 24, 2019. The slogan for this years campaign is "Wear It." The campaign focuses on the proper usage and fitting of life jackets on the water.
For more information, contact Commander Larry Jensen with the United States Coast Guard Aux at (251) 401-9915 or email him at larryleejensen@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.