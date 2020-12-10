Another mystery is ready to be solved! Author Greg Golden just released the fifth Bon Air Boys book! You can grab your copy and get it signed at Yellowhammer on Moffett Road in Mobile. Greg will be there from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
You can order your copy today on Amazon! For more information, check out this website!
