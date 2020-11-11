The following information was provided by event organizers:
Children’s of Alabama’s Boots & BBQ Barn Bash kicks off Sunday, November 15, 2020 to benefit the Children’s of Alabama Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic in Mobile. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of live music and dinner provided by Moe’s Original BBQ at O’Daly’s Irish Pub located at 562 Dauphin Street.
Festivities start at 5:00 p.m., with live music from Johnny Hayes and the Loveseats. Mobile local Johnny Hayes competed in Season 12 of NBC’s The Voice in 2017, turning chairs and turning heads as he advanced into the top 24 live rounds. Since Johnny’s debut, he and the Loveseats have begun their tour with a unique brand of rock ‘n soul music smothered in southern charm. Guests will enjoy live music and join us for award-winning barbecue and sides for dinner and are encouraged to wear their best pair of cowboy boots and come out to support a great cause for local children suffering from autoimmune disorders.
Admission is $40 per person. To register online, visit http://give.childrensal.org/barnbash. Further updates can also be found on the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BootsBBQBarnBash.
Boots & BBQ Barn Bash
Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 5:00 pm
O’Daly’s Irish Pub | 562 Dauphin Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.