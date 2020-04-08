Boursin Alfredo Sauce
• ½ cup butter
• 1-pint heavy whipping cream 2 cups
• 2 ounces cream cheese
• 1 Tbsp minced garlic or Garlic Paste
• 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• ¼ teaspoon pepper
• 1 cup grated parmesan
• In a medium saucepan add butter, heavy whipping cream, and cream cheese. Cook over medium heat and whisk until melted.
• Add the minced garlic, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Continue to whisk until smooth.
• Add the grated parmesan cheese.
• Bring to a simmer and continue to cook for about 5-8 minutes or until it starts to thicken.
• Toss it with your favorite pasta!
For more information, contact Chef Jonavin on Facebook and Instagram!
