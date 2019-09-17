Advantage Medical Supply is here to help you! They have a Bra Fit Event coming up just for those ladies that have had breast surgery on September 18, 2019. Advantage Medical provides top brands like Amoena for your comfort.
The Bra Fit Event will take place at Advantage Medical Supply in Midtown Mobile. You need to call and set up your appointment at (251) 661-2238. It is all happening between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and most insurances are accepted for this event. Call them for more information or visit them online advantagemedicalsupply.com.
