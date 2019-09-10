Since 2014 Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast has donated over $100,000 to benefit local breast cancer patients. These funds help local men and women who are either going through treatment, or are survivors in need of assistance with their everyday living expenses because of the toll and financial burden associated with treatment.
Bras for a Cause
October 1st, 2019
The Locale
https://brasforacausegulfcoast.org/
Tickets are $65 in advance and $75 at the door if any are available (last year sold out).
Sponsorships are still available starting at $300.
