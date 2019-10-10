Victory Health Partners is a faith based, non-profit medical clinic serving low to moderate income, uninsured adults in the Gulf Coast. Victory serves over 19,000 adults from 25 counties in Alabama, 11 in Mississippi and 8 in Florida. Victory serves those in our community who have fallen within the gaps of healthcare and provide them with a full continuum of affordable and quality healthcare through partnerships with over 150 specialists and physicians.
The ChangeMaker Challenge, powered by Victory Health Partners, will be held Sat., Oct. 12th at 10 a.m. Participants will have the opportunity to experience the workout routines of five fitness organizations: JH CrossFit, Mission Fitness, Glow Yoga, Studio Fitness and Crew Fitness. Your participation in this event helps your uninsured neighbors access affordable, comprehensive healthcare. So, while you are getting into better physical health, your donation of $25 per person is guiding one of your neighbors down a path of improved wellness. The first 100 registered participants will receive FREE workout towels!
Victory is located at 3750 Professional Parkway, Mobile, AL 36609. Contact number is (251) 460-0999. Their website is www.victoryhealth.org.
