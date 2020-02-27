The following information was provided by Navigator Credit Union:
When you’re buying a new vehicle, a good car loan can make a dramatic difference in your life. It can save you money, reduce worries and minimize hassles. Navigator Credit Union breaks down how you can cruise through the process.
Check your credit reports
Get a report from each of the three major credit reporting agencies and fix any mistakes that could be marks against you. You also want to check your credit score. The interest rates you’ll be offered will be based on your score.
Shop around for the best rate
Credit unions are not-for-profit financial institutions, which means all profits are returned to members by way of lower fees and loan rates. Auto loans are no exception. Rates at credit unions tend to be lower than at banks. A lower rate can save you hundreds – even thousands – of dollars in interest payments over the life of a loan. Navigator offers the same low rates for new and used vehicles. Check it out by clicking here (https://navigatorcu.org/borrowing-loans-from-credit-unions/loan-rates/).
Choose the shortest term you can afford
As cars have become more expensive, car loans have gotten longer. The longer terms reduce the monthly payment, but also drive up your total cost. Before buying a car, speak to a financial service representative to determine an affordable loan amount based on your situation. Once you get preapproval, you can concentrate on negotiating for the best deal on the car you want to buy.
Take advantage of unique resources
Credit unions maintain partnerships with services that aim to help make your financial decisions easier. Trustage (https://navigatorcu.org/insurance/) offers special credit union member rates for auto insurance, and ForeverCar (https://navigatorcu.org/mechanical-repair-coverage/) provides mechanical repair coverage at an exclusive credit union member price. Plus, credit unions can make GAP coverage – Guaranteed Asset Protection – available at a cost often hundreds of dollars less than you’d find elsewhere, so you know you’ll be getting a great deal.
About Navigator Credit Union
Navigator has been serving the Gulf Coast for more than 80 years. In 1939, the credit union began offering savings accounts and loans to local shipyard workers, giving them their first access to financial services. Today, anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Mobile or Baldwin Counties can join. Navigator is a full-service financial institution offering innovative services such Save’N Up Debit card savings program as well as interest-bearing checking accounts, high-yield savings plans, unlimited rewards credit cards, mortgage services, competitive vehicle loans, retirement planning and more. Visit navigatorcu.org or call 800-344-3281 for additional information
