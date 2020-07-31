The following information was provided by Blooming Fabulous Flower Shop:
Blooming Fabulous Flower Shop is a small town flower and gift shop that has been open for 5 years. They are located at 108 McMeans Ave. Bay Minette, AL 36507. Blooming Fabulous is a current member of the North Baldwin Chamber of commerce and was recognized as the chambers 2020 Small business of the year at the annual chamber meeting. They support our communities small business and individual needs. You can reach them by phone at (251) 654-5261, email Bloomingfabulous15@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook.
“Buds of Love” is a project they started to help bring a little joy to our community of the elderly and disabled who are not able to leave their homes due to the COVID-19 or any other sickness. They have heard so many stories of shut ins, residents of assisted living homes, nursing homes and Veteran homes that have had no physical contact with their loved ones. Some of these precious people have had nothing from the outside world in months to remind them that there really are people out here that still love them and are thinking and praying for them. Giving a “Buds of love” gives them a smile that they can enjoy for a few days and know that they are special.
To send a “Buds of Love” gift it only take $11 donation for a bud vase arrangement for a resident and Blooming Fabulous will match that gift and send one to another special person. Two recipients will receive a gift with your $11 donation. They have already delivered close to 300 so far and hope to continue as long as they have donations coming in.
