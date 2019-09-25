The Build Hope Fundraiser for McKemie Place is coming up! Enjoy an evening full of delicious food by Bay Gourmet Catering, entertainment by the band, Velcro Pygmies, beer, wine, cocktails, fantastic silent auction items from local businesses, and a wonderful evening in Mobile's new event space, Crown Hall! All the fun will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.
McKemie Place is the only homeless shelter for unaccompanied women in Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties. McKemie Place not only feeds and houses these women, but also provides life skills, financial and job training to get them housed, employed and on their feet again.
"McKemie Place-- Where needs are met, hope is given, and lives are changed."
Details include:
When: Thursday, September 26, 2019
Where: Crown Hall in Mobile
Hours: 6:30 p.m.
Find more information at their Facebook page!
