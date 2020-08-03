Oak Park Church in Mobile is hosting a backpack giveaway! This is the third year the church wanted to give back before the school year starts. You are asked to bring your children with you to pick up your bags. The drive-thru giveaway is on August 4, 2020 from 4- 7 p.m.
You can grab the supplies at St. Elmo Elementary School in Irvington. They have nearly 400 backpacks and supplies to giveaway! You do not even need to get out of your car or register.
Bus Bash:
August 4, 2020
4-7 p.m.
St. Elmo Elementary School (8660 McDonald Road Irvington, AL)
Visit their website for more information!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.