Buster's Southern Pit BBQ is serving up low n' slow smoked favorites in central Baldwin County! Located in Robertsdale, they offer smoked Texas beef brisket, Boston pork butt, chicken, St. Louis-style ribs and sausage- all smoked to perfection over pecan wood. They also offer homemade sides, desserts, a full bar, pool table and private dining area. New at Buster's...enjoy a traditional Southern breakfast, with a "smokehouse twist".
- Halloween bash on Halloween night, family friendly/ 5:00pm-8:00pm
- Dine-In or curbside service
- Meeting & event space in back
- Offer custom catering for weddings, corporate and personal events
