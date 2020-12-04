Purchase your Christmas tree and support a great cause! Pathway Church is once again hosting "Buy A Tree, Change A Life." All proceeds from the trees will help children globally and locally.
They are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. You better hurry! Trees are going fast.
For more information, visit them online.
Pathway Church - Moffett Campus / 7200 Moffett Road Pathway Church - Airport Campus / 10775 Airport Blvd.
