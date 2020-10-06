Mortgage rates are at an all-time low but is now the right time for you to buy or refinance your home? Navigator Credit Union’s Chief Lending Officer Andrew Wilson shares some insights on the current market and what it could mean for you.
Buying a home
If you’re secure in your job and you have some savings, you may consider buying. There are opportunities now that didn’t exist a few months ago. Lower interest rates mean you have increased buying power.You will be able to afford more home for the same monthly payment. The key is to lock in a low fixed rate for the term of your mortgage.
One obstacle you may run into if you’re looking to buy is finding an affordable home on the market. Here are some tactics that make you more likely to get the home you’re after:
- Get a mortgage preapproval. A preapproval letter gives sellers confidence that you’ll be able to get a loan and that the sale will go through.
- Let the seller know you can be flexible about the closing date if that’s possible.
Selling a home
If you’re looking to trade-up or make a move to a new location, it may be easier to sell your current home. Since many sellers either removed their properties from the market as the pandemic unfolded or chose not to list them at all, it’s made inventory tight in some markets. That not only makes it possible you’ll get a higher price on the sale of your current home, but you’ll also sell it quickly.
Refinancing a home
Happy where you are? You may want to consider refinancing to help bolster your savings. By refinancing at a lower interest rate, your monthly mortgage payments will drop freeing up cash to use elsewhere. If you choose to refinance for a shorter term, you could build equity quickly and own your home faster.
Be careful about getting a cash-out refinance, which could reduce your equity at a time when you might want to keep that equity as a cushion in case of unemployment.
The process of buying or selling may look different
If you're venturing into the real estate market, either as a home buyer or seller, be prepared for things to look a little different. If you want to view a property in-person, you may need make an appointment, be prepared to wear a mask and/or gloves, submit a financial statement, sign off on a COVID liability release and sign documents stating that you have no symptoms. One alternative for both buyers and sellers is the use of virtual tours to show homes.
In terms of closings, there may be limits on the number of people who are allowed to attend and/or mask requirements. There has been a move to digital closings, though you’d first need to check if your closing attorney has adopted them.
Start your home buying journey with Navigator
Navigator is a not-for-profit credit union which has been serving the local community for more than 81 years, and our local Mortgage Team makes home buying a breeze. We offer in-house servicing for most 15- and 30-year conventional mortgages, as well as home equity lines of credit and a special 10-year mortgage. Eligible borrowers can take advantage of competitive rates and lower down payments, including zero-down options, through our partnerships with the USDA and a number of other affordable housing and community investment programs. And now, for a limited time, Navigator is offering a discount on loan origination fees for new and refinanced mortgages.
Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or a veteran, Navigator’s friendly team of mortgage professionals is ready to help you every step of the way. To set up a free, no-obligation consultation or start your pre-qualification, visit navigatorcu.org/mortgage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.