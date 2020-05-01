Chef Nino from Rouses layers shredded cabbage with ground beef and pasta sauce, giving you the taste of cabbage rolls with less work!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb lean ground beef
- Large white onion, chopped finely
- 1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
- Cracked black pepper, to taste
- 2 jars (25 ounces each) Rouses pasta sauce
- 1/2 cup uncooked rice
- 3 bags (10 ounces each) shredded cabbage
DIRECTIONS:
1. In a medium sauté pan, brown ground beef, drain excess fat.
2. Add chopped onions, salt and pepper. Cook until onions start to wilt. Add pasta sauce and cook for 5 minutes.
3. Remove from heat and add cabbage and rice.
4. In a large casserole dish pour mixture, cover and bake at 325 degrees F for 1 hour. Uncover and bake another 30 minutes.
