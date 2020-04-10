Cajun Shrimp with Artichoke Cream Sauce
Ingredients:
2 lbs peeled and deveined shrimp (21-25 ct)
1 quart heavy cream
1 cup chopped red bell pepper
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1 cup chopped yellow bell pepper
1 tablespoon thyme
2 cups chopped mushrooms
1 tablespoons basil
1 cup chopped purple onion
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 cups artichoke hearts
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 cups white wine
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 cup olive oil
2 teaspoons lemon juice 1 stick butter
½ cup flour
Instructions:
In a large skillet, sauté onions, bell peppers and mushrooms in ½ stick of butter and ½ cup olive oil until tender (4-5 minutes). Add the white wine and let reduce by ½. Add the minced garlic, thyme, basil, black pepper and cayenne and continue cooking 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle in the flour, coating everything generously, until all liquids are absorbed. Slowly add the heavy cream, stirring constantly until desired thickness. Fold in the artichoke hearts and continue to simmer for 2 to 3 minutes. In a separate skillet, add the other ½ stick of butter and the ½ cup olive oil adding shrimp to sauté. Add the salt and pepper to taste. Add lemon juice. Cook for approximately 4 to 5 minutes and add to cream sauce including all shrimp juices. Serve over your favorite rice or pasta.
Naman's Catering is still open for all of your curbside pickup needs! Call (251) 473-3900 to order today. To find the menu, visit their website!
Naman's Catering:
(251) 473-3900
2961 Dauphin Island Parkway
