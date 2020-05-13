COVID-19 has made a major impact in every industry across the world. Camp SMILE is one of those fun summer camps that has had to do things differently because of Coronavirus. You can find their official response to COVID-19 can be found on their website, campsmilemobile.org
Please check out their Facebook page to stay up to date on #CampSMILEAtHome activities and information. Throughout the summer, Camp SMILE will be sharing fun activities, stories, and videos with campers, counselors, and their families in an effort to stay connected and to keep the Camp SMILE spirit alive. Donations can be made online at campsmilemobile.org. Camp is entirely funded via donations, fundraisers, and grants.
United Cerebral Palsy’s Camp SMILE
3058 Dauphin Square Connector
Mobile, AL 36607
campsmile@ucpmobile.org
251-479-4900
