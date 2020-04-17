2U Tire is a complete tire store in a van. They provide onsite mounting, precision balancing, flat repair and tire pressure system service. They are based in Daphne, AL, but service Mobile and Baldwin Counties as well as Pensacola, FL.
They will work with our clients to determine the correct tire to meet their needs and expectations, then source the tires at the best price possible and schedule the installation at their home or office at a time that is convenient for them.
Below is information provided by 2U Tire:
•Owner and co-founder Scott Blair is a native of the Eastern Shore
•27-year veteran of the tire and custom wheel industry
•Inventor of the Wheel Fit® and GRYPR System®
•Tire Industry Association Certified Instructor
•Author of Custom Wheel and Tire Training Manual
I started 2U Tire with my business partner in Phoenix, AZ 6 years ago. After getting it off the ground, I launched this service here on the Gulf Coast about 3 years ago.
"We will be setting up our mobile tire van in your parking lot and would like to demonstrate our capabilities by balancing a tire from my personal vehicle, which I will bring as well. The segment will showcase the capabilities of the van with the tools, training and technology that we provide that is not typically found in tire stores. We are not an emergency roadside service and do not service semi-truck tires. We service cars, light to medium-duty trucks, RV’s, boat trailers and ATV/UTV’s.
We are able to provide all aspects of tire and custom wheel service at a client’s home, office or wherever is convenient for them. We provide service to the service industry such as landscapers, HVAC, construction, etc. We also provide service to professionals such as real estate agents, accountants and salespeople who live in their vehicle all day. Next, we provide service to healthcare professionals that don’t have time to get their vehicles serviced. Lastly, we provide custom wheel fitment and installation for high-end vehicles.
During Hurricane Michael, we were able to carry over 40 tires and survival supplies into the disaster zone and provide service to fiber optic companies who were restoring communications. While there, I was able to repair and replace tires for caregivers who were trying to check on the elderly people who were at home without power. Now, in this difficult time, we are providing life saving service by replacing tires at our clients’ homes with minimal to no contact. We have serviced doctor’s vehicles as well as caregivers who are stretched thin right now. This is a revolution in the tire industry and there are only a few businesses throughout the entire country that have this capability and to provide service at this level."
2U Tire
251-415-5500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.