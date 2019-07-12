The Blue Angels Red, White and Blues week is here! The Blues are set to take the skies in Pensacola!
One great way to go check out the show is in a new or a pre-owned vehicle from Mobile Mitsubishi.
Click on the link to see this weeks ride along with Matt McCoy!
Mobile Mitsubishi
2909 Government Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36606
251-471-2277
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.