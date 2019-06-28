It's time for another Mobile Mitsubishi Ride Along with Matt McCoy. The summer is here and the Grand Bay Watermelon Festival is just around the corner.
Click the link to learn more about the sweet ride we are in as we pick up this years Watermelon Queen!
For more on Mobile Mitsubishi and all the vehicles they have to offer:
Mobile Mitsubishi
2909 Government Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36606
251-471-2277
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.