4th Annual Car Show for Charity will be held at The C.A.R. Shop located at 7745 Tara Drive Semmes, AL 36575 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 8:00AM-2:00PM. It is a family friendly event. All vehicle types are welcomed to enter the show. The money raised will go to Andrew “Poptart” Tart, a local 14 year old Semmes resident who was hit by a car in a motorcycle accident and injured the t-10 area of his spinal cord. He is paralyzed from the waist down. Proceeds will help him regain some normalcy by purchasing a sports wheelchair so he can resume playing sports. We will have vendor booths, food trucks, kid activities, music & much more! Whether you come to enter a vehicle or come as a spectator we look forward to having you. Spectators get in free and $25 to enter a vehicle.
The C.A.R. Shop, LLC is a locally owned Automotive Repair Shop. We do it all from brakes & A/C to Motors & Transmissions. We are located in Semmes, AL at 7745 Tara Drive off Schillingers Road a ½ Mile north of Howells Ferry Road. We can be contacted at 251-644-6879, thecarshopswrc@yahoo.com or via Facebook Messenger. https://www.facebook.com/Thecarshopsemmes
