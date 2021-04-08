Need a job? We have a ton of opportunities for you. Express Employment joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about how they can help you. The following information was provided by Express Employment:
Express Employment Professionals is one of the top staffing companies in the U.S. and Canada. Every day, we help people find jobs and provide workforce solutions to businesses. Express has more than 800 franchise locations that provide a full range of employment solutions that include full-time, temporary, and part-time employment in a wide range of positions, including Professional, Light Industrial, and Office Services.
Express Pros – Mobile: 3662 Dauphin Street Suite B | Mobile, AL 36608
Phone: 251-476-8210, extension 1
Website: https://www.expresspros.com/mobileal/
Express Pros – Baldwin: 20210 Hwy 59, Suite 3 I Summerdale, AL 36580
Phone: 251-476-8210, extension 2
Website: https://www.expresspros.com/summerdaleal/
For more information, visit them online.
