Casablanca Salmon Cakes
Serves 4-5
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
- ½ cup couscous
- ⅔ cup orange juice
- 1 14.75-ounce can red salmon, drained
- 1 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed dry
- 2 egg yolks, beaten
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 3 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
PROCEDURES:
1. Prepare couscous according to package directions using the ⅔ cup of orange juice in place of the water in the recipe.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked couscous, red salmon, drained spinach, egg yolks, garlic, cumin, cilantro, black pepper, cayenne pepper and salt. Form into 4-6 patties.
3. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil; when oil is warm, add the patties and fry until they’re golden brown, about 4 minutes each side. Sprinkle with sesame seeds before serving.
For more information and recipes, visit Rouses.com.
