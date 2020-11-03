Start your Holiday shopping with Castles & Crowns! They are gearing up for their Annual Warehouse Sale. It all takes place November 5 and 6th, 2020 at Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort.
From Christmas pajamas to the latest in jolly fashion, you can shop it all! Everything is $28 and under at the sale. For more information visit Castles & Crowns online!
Castles & Crowns Annual Warehouse Sale
November 5 and 6, 2020
10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
9315 Spanish Fort, AL 36527
