You may have heard this name before! Austin Perine is a local superstar we've featured here on Fox10. We featured him as a "Young Champion" due to his athletic prowess, but perhaps more impressive is his positive outlook on life. Austin was recently featured as a sports reporter on John Krasinski's "Some Good News"! Now he's making music videos!
We talked to Austin and showcase his video "Stay Home". Since taping this interview he's also released a new track called "Pray For You"!
You can find that on his Twitter page @PresidentPerine.
Click on the link to watch the interview and see "Stay Home".
