Experience all your fall family fun all in one place at OWA’s inaugural Fall Festival starting September 21, 2019. Enjoy a corn maze, pony rides, petting zoo, delicious food, a special pumpkin patch and more. For more fun, check out The Park after Dark with a variety of kid-friendly events and activities, including pumpkin painting and costume contests, as well as trick-or-treating. Below is more information on the festivities:
OWA’s Fall Festival
Dates: Friday - Sunday through November 3, 2019
Pick a pumpkin, ride a camel, explore the corn mazes, eat delicious food and more in OWA’s family-friendly Fall Festival. In addition, get hands-on experiences with the Poarch Creek Tribal Exhibitions every Saturday located on the festival grounds. Free event every Friday, Saturday and Sunday this fall. Select activities may require purchase. Check our website for specific times and prices.
OWA's The Park After Dark
Dates: Saturdays & Sundays through November 3, 2019
Join us Saturdays & Sundays inside The Park at OWA for a variety of kid-friendly events and activities like pumpkin painting contests, arts & crafts, trick-or-treating and more! From 5pm - 7pm. Visit website for specific activities and times.
OWA’s Hotel MitcHell haunted house
Dates: Friday - Sunday through November 3, 2019
For those brave enough face your fears this Halloween inside OWA’s haunted hotel. Hotel MitcHELL, where guests can check in, but may never check out! See if you can survive this haunted experience in Downtown OWA. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Fridays & Saturdays 6pm - 11pm; Sundays 6pm - 9pm. Visit the website for specific hours and tickets.
