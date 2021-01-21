Let the good times roll with our friends at Bienville Bites! Bienville Bites Food Tour is a walking food tour through downtown Mobile connecting tourists and locals to the food and drink in Mobile, Alabama. Since Mardi Gras will be different this year, you can celebrate in a safe and delicious way with these events:
The Carnival Brunch - Saturday @ 10am Brunch through Mobile while learning all the history of Mobile’s Carnival celebration Mardi Gras Murder Mystery - Thursday @ 5:30pm and Saturday @ 4pm Throw on your best Mardi Gras parade attire and get ready for an evening full of delicious food, mysterious happenings, and all things a Mardi Gras. Each guest will be assigned a character that they portray throughout the evening. As the murder mystery unravels, guests will try to solve the mystery. At the end of the tour, the mystery is solved and guests have to opportunity to see if they solved the crime!
Mardi Gras Scavenger Hunt - Saturday and Sunday @ 10am Go on a Mardi Gras Scavenger Hunt with Bienville Bites Food Tour.This self-guided tour includes a to-go brunch interactive scavenger hunt, and a sweet finish that will have you solving clues all over downtown Mobile.
Party Like a Mobilian - Ship Mardi Gras straight to your house or even better share the season with a friend by shipping it to them. Our brand new product, Party Like a Mobilian, includes a King Cake from Lighthouse Bakery, Mardi Gras Sammies from EllenJAY Bakery, Beignet Mix from Mo’Bay Beignet, a box of chocolate MoonPies, Mobile Mardi Gras beads from Toomey’s Mardi Gras, and more!
