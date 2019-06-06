Navigator has served communities on the coast for nearly 80 years. In 1939, the credit union began offering savings accounts and loans to local shipyard workers who, until then, had not had access to financial services. Today, Navigator is a full-service financial institution offering interest-bearing checking accounts, high-yield savings plans, unlimited rewards credit cards, mortgage services, competitive vehicle loans, retirement planning and more. Visit navigatorcu.org for additional information.
You can help celebrate Navigator Credit Union on Monday, June 24, 2019. Jennifer Trussell joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about all the fun! All Navigator Branches will be getting involved from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Light refreshments and commemorative party favors will be available while supplies last.
Today, anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Mobile and Baldwin Counties can join Navigator, and the full-service financial institution has Branches from Daphne, Ala., to Gulfport, Miss. The Credit Union offers innovative financial services such as Save’N Up Debit Card Savings Program and Credit Builder Loans, as well as interest-bearing checking accounts, high yield savings plans, unlimited rewards credit cards, mortgage services, competitive vehicle loans, retirement planning and more.
A painting commissioned to commemorate Navigator’s 80 years, as “your family’s financial navigator” was unveiled at Navigator’s 80th Annual Shareholders’ Meeting in March and is being featured in anniversary festivities throughout the year. The painting, by a Jackson County (MS) artist, illustrates the unique communities the Credit Union serves. Daphne’s mossy oaks and piers; Mobile’s Middle Bay Lighthouse and historic homes; Pascagoula’s Round Island Lighthouse, bayou fishing camps, pine savannas and forests of Gautier, Hurley and Vancleave; Ocean Springs’ downtown marquee and the Port of Gulfport’s anchor are depicted. The state flowers of Mississippi and Alabama, the magnolia and camellia, are featured, and the Credit Union’s founding sponsor Ingalls Shipbuilding is at its center.
Details include:
When: June 24, 2019
Where: All Navigator Credit Union Branches
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
