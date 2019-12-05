What better way to ring in the Christmas spirit than to sip on something festive? Our friends at Dunkin' joined Joe and Chelsey in the studio to talk about the latest Christmas flavors for coffee and donuts. Some of the holiday favorite lattes include Holiday Eggnog, Merry Mocha Mont, Toasted Gingerbread and Frosted White Chocolate Signature Lattes. You cannot forget about their holiday donuts! The new Holiday Brownie Crumble Donut is here with a vanilla frosted yeast ring dipped in brownie crumbles and drizzled with dark green icing. The other donut delights drizzled in festive icing and sprinkles.
When you are wrapping presents, you may want your gift to smell like Christmas. Dunkin' launched a pop-up shop where you can purchase Dunkin' wrapping paper that smells like peppermint! You can enjoy a medium-sized latte, cappuccino or americano for $2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit their website. Be sure to visit your local Dunkin' this Christmas season!
