A local short film is making big waves! "Quarantineless" is a compelling story about a homeless man during the COVID-19 Pandemic. In the end, a strong message comes across with the help of a child.
The following information was provided by Nicholas Sims:
About the creator:
Nicholas G. Sims, the last of three children, was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama. He is the son of Melissa (Nichols), a VP at commonwealth national bank and Gerard Sims. His middle name, Gerard, of course comes from his father and means "brave, hardy" in Germanic.
Sims was a highly recruited running back coming out of Murphy High School. His highlights gave him so much recognition he received multiple Division I offers. Sims eventually signed with The University of Toledo Rockets on February 1, 2017. As of December 2018 he transferred from the University of Toledo to Indiana State University to further his education and football career. Though he was heavily invested in football his true calling was with the arts whether it be in film & production to the main stage.
Nicholas's has had a passion for acting from a very young age. His mother signed him up for plays within the church (Toulminville Warren) constantly. His mentor and Actor Cylk Cozart sparked his desire to take the next step and make it a career. So he started taking Drama at Murphy High School under the supervision of Haley Green, winning multiple monologue state competitions.
Nicholas G. Sims is one of the most diverse actors of this generation. His wide range will take him very far. He is not only an actor but he is a writer as well as a profound director. He loves God, his family, and has a very servant heart.
