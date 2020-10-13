Check out these delicious oysters with Greg Gamble! Greg recently quit his job to pursue his dream of becoming a private chef. Contact Greg for more information and to book him today!
Instagram: Culinary Narcos
Chargrilled oysters
Cheese topping:
2 cups of grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese
2 cups lemons
1 bunch of parsley, chopped
Garlic butter:
1 stick of unsalted butter
1 cup of fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons granulated garlic
1/4 cup of chopped garlic
1 loft of Italian bread, sliced and charred on grill
Step one: mix parmesan, mozzarellas, garlic, lemon juice into a bowl.
For the finishing butter: Place the butter, lemon juice, granulated garlic into a small pot. Slowly melt and whisk ingredients until incorporated.
Top each oyster with a liberal amount of the cheese mixture. Carefully place the oysters on the grill and close. Cook until the cheese is melted and the oysters are starting to get some color, for about 10 minutes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.