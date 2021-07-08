A new record label is in Mobile! Chayne Gang Records honors local artist Tommy Chayne who tragically passed away in March. Steven Brown joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the celebration event.
The following details were provided by event organizers:
The record label will host a red-carpet event on July 10th to celebrate its launch and the signing of Mobile’s newest Chayne Gang Record’s artist. Events start at 9:00 pm. Two local DJs, DJ Mo and DJ Luxx, will be hosting the events.
The event will be held at Saddle Up Saloon, which is located at 9 N Jackson St, Mobile, AL. Events will start at 9:00 pm.
In 2015, Tommy Chayne, a Mobile country artist, was signed to Colt Ford’s record label, Average Joes. Being one of his most promising artists, Chayne received a lot of attention when his singles, such as King of the Pines featuring the artist Upchurch, accumulated millions of streams. In 2019, Chayne released a debut record entitled The Campayne and was scheduled to release a full record in 2021 entitled Captain America. Tragically, he passed away in March of 2021 and was not able to see the release of his full album. However, in June of 2021, Colt Ford and Average Joes approached Chayne’s manager and best friend, Steven Brown, to offer him a major memorial record label which has become Chayne Gang Records. Brown has wasted no time in keeping Chayne’s music and memory alive, starting right here in their hometown of Mobile.
Website: www.chaynegangrecords.com
Facebook & Instagram: @chaynegangrecordsofficial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.