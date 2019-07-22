Chelsey visited Barrow Fine Furniture to look at Rowe Furniture's new Lounge Collection. This collection is comfortable and stylish. The new Harmony Cushions have layers upon layers of cushion and fabric to make it so comfortable and it even rounds out the edges!
For more information about Rowe Furniture, check out Barrow Fine Furniture's website!
