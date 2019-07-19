A 20-year old Singer-Songwriter born and raised in Mobile, AL, Phillip Vo currently attends the University of Mobile studying Music Business and (on the weekends) travels all over the southeast playing house shows. A blend of Ben Rector’s piano ballads and Drew Holcomb’s acoustic storytelling, Phillip’s music seeks to connect emotionally with his audience and open the door for genuine conversation afterwards.
You can find Phillip on Instagram at @Phillipvomusic. He plans to release new music in 2020.
