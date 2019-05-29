If you love natural and local products that are made right here on the Gulf Coast, then you will you love PH Naturals by Pam! Pam Henshon, owner, and Patrice Williams-Shuford, business manager, stopped by the studio to let Chelsey try these products! You can try these all natural products for yourself at the Greer’s Downtown Market.
You can meet Pam and check out her products on June 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Greer’s Market in Downtown. She will also be giving out samples of her Melodious Mango Butter and demonstrating the use of her other products.
Three products from the PH Naturals by Pam product line are available at the Greer’s Downtown Market: 851 Government St. Mobile, Alabama at very affordable prices. These products include Melodious Mango Butter, Leave-in Magic Spritzer, and Gold Heat Protector Oil. Descriptions of these products can be found at phnaturalsbypam.com. All her products are made from all-natural ingredients and can be used on all types of hair and skin. For more information, visit this website!
Details include:
When: June 8, 2019
Hours: 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
Where: 851 Government St. Mobile, Al.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.