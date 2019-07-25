Get ready for good food and great prizes all benefiting a wonderful cause! Cheers to Children is a benefit for the Child Advocacy Center on Monday, July 29 at EL PAPI. The event includes samplings of EL PAPI’s signature dishes, along with wine to taste. Harrison McInnis will provide live music. There will be a live and silent auction to bid on great items. Event time is 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. All proceeds will help fund services at the CAC. Tickets are available for $35 each at EL PAPI and the CAC. Call the CAC at 251-432-1101 for event details visit this website and Facebook.
Billy Williams and his wife Rebecca of Williams Financial Group, Title Sponsor of Cheers to Children, brought some of the auction items that included a YETI cooler, painting, a fishing trip, and some massages! Be sure to head over to EL PAPI on Monday, July 2, 2019!
