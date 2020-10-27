You can use this sauce as a BBQ sauce, a marinade, or with anything you’d put mustard on!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- ½ cup very finely chopped white onions
- 1 cup yellow mustard
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup honey
- ¼ cup white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
PROCEDURES:
1. Heat oil in skillet over medium heat. Add onions and sauté them until the onions are translucent. Add the remaining ingredients to the same saucepan.
2. Increase heat to high, and bring the liquid to a boil. Once it boils, immediately reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer for about 5 minutes to blend the ingredients and reduce the liquid.
3. This sauce can be used as a BBQ sauce or marinade, or with anything that you’d put mustard on.
