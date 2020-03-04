Get ready for an awesome learning event! Dr. Kimberly Donnellan joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about one of their most popular events. On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can receive a free chemical peel! You will need to spend $199 on service or products to receive the chemical peel. Their SkinCeuticals representative will be there to answer any questions you may have. This chemical peel will be individualized treatments based on your skin concerns.
Details include:
Chemical Peel Event
Dates: March 24, 2020
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Providence Skin and Laser Specialists.
6701 Airport Blvd B-123 Mobile AL 36608 and 411 N Section St Suite B Fairhope AL 36532
The following information was provided by Providence Skin and Laser Specialists:
Chemical peels have been utilized for many years to address a multitude of skin concerns. They can provide hydration to dry skin, address fine lines and wrinkles, target pigment and sun damage, or address adult or adolescent acne. There is literally a chemical peel for almost every skin concern.
Chemical peels today are not the chemical peels of the past. You can get great results without having any significant downtime (healing time). In fact, we are going to have a “finishing bar” available so you can use our mineral makeup after your peel and head right for dinner or an event.
