Soul Heaven Cafe & Catering stopped by the STudio10 kitchen to whip up a yummy meal for the 2019 Bay Bites Food Truck Festival! Bay Bites has sold out in the past and the crew is expecting that outcome for this year as well. Some of the participating food trucks include Wemo's Wings, Bama Bob's BBQ, Hotdoggery, If the Snow Fits - Sno Cone Bus, Frios Gourmet Pops, Maya Luna, Soul Heaven Café, Sweetwater Brewery, and Coca-Cola. Musical guest, Yellowhammer, will be preforming and WildNative Tours will offer 30-minute mini tours of the harbor. Mini tours will be $10 for adults and $8 for children.
Mobile Baykeeper’s Young Advisory Council (YAC) Leadership Committee hosts the 2019 Bay Bites food Truck Festival, Bay Bites is an annual food truck festival benefiting our work for clean water, clean air, and healthy communities. Enjoy delicious food from the area's best local food trucks, craft beer and wine, live music, lawn games, and a variety of kids entertainment options to come on the beautiful riverfront of downtown Mobile.
Tickets:
- $15 until July 8th at midnight
- $20 from July 9th through July 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. (online sales close at 2 p.m.)
- $25 day of at the gate
One ticket includes three drink tokens (beer or coke products) and access to some of the best food trucks in the area! Food will be sold separately. Children 12 and under get in for free. Guests must bring a valid photo ID to drink alcohol. An adult must accompany anyone under the age of 21.
The fun event also needs volunteers! You can sign up here.
Information on Soul Heaven Cafe & Catering:
Facebook page: Soul Heaven Café & Catering
Instagram: soulheaven_cafe1
3365 Moffett Rd Suite A, Mobile, Al 36607
Mon-Fri 7am-5pm
Sat 8am-5pm
Sunday 11am-5pm
