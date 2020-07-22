Chipotle Shrimp Taco
Serves 4-6
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon ground chipotle chile powder
- 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp
- 1 teaspoon Rouses Olive Oil
- 8 (6-inch) tortillas
- Toppings of your choice (lettuce, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, etc.)
PROCEDURES:
- Combine first 4 ingredients in a large bowl; add shrimp and toss to coat.
- Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the seasoned shrimp to the pan; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until shrimp are cooked through. Remove from heat.
- Top tortillas with cooked shrimp, and add your favorite toppings.
