Making sure a piece of furniture fits into your space is vital! Joe visited Sarah at barrow Fine Furniture to check out a few pieces that could potentially fit into your smaller spaces. Before you order or pick out a piece of furniture, be sure to know what measurements you need for your perfect place! For more information visit Barrow Fine Furniture online or in store.
Barrow Fine Furniture:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.