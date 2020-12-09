Divine Purpose and Sparkle Productions Inc. are coming together to present Push for Peace 2020. This event is a drive-thru Cheer Drive so you can enjoy the day while keep your family safe.
The following information was provided by event organizers:
The Cheer Drive includes two main events!
The first main Christmas Cheer Event will take place on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Forest Hill Church of God located at 5508 Moffett Rd. Mobile, AL 36618. The event will take place from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Cars may begin lining up at 11:45 a.m. We are asking members of the community to help us provide gifts and other necessary items to 600+ local children and teens in need ages 0-17. You may drive-thru and donate either toys, gift cards, or cash to go towards purchasing necessary items such as wipes, diapers, pull-ups, underwear, and socks. We have some special friends coming out to make this holiday drive-thru fun, vibrant, and interactive! At the end participants will have a chance to hop out and take a free and festive family photo before driving away. The drive-thru experience is free to all and donations are not required to participate.
The second main Christmas Cheer Event will take place on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Christmas Nights of Lights located at the Hank Aaron Stadium (755 Bolling Brothers Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606) from 5:30-10:00 p.m. You may participate simply by showing up and telling them you are there for SPARKLE, share the event flyer, or purchase your tickets for this night online and use SPARKLE as the promo code. For every ticket sold using one of these methods above, our organization will receive $2 to go towards purchasing needed items to benefit local families. Tickets for the Christmas Nights of Lights are $8.
If you are not able attend either Cheer Event event in-person, you may still participate and donate online here!
